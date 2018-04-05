News on Desiree Wiley, Channel 4's Callan Gray, 'Roseanne,' more

Catching up on the names in the news that happened while I was on vacation, with new information and updates added:

Desiree Wiley: The Buffalo State College graduate left WKBW-TV (Channel 7) almost two years ago to work at a New England cable station that was affiliated with a new NBC affiliate in Boston.

Almost a year ago, she married Tennessee Titans running back and special teams player David Fluellen Jr., who like Wiley is a Lockport native.

Now she no longer needs to commute between Boston and Tennessee to be with her husband.

Now known as Desiree Wiley Fluellen, she recently began as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter at WSMV in Nashville, the nation's No. 29 TV market. Buffalo is the No. 53 market.

Callan Gray: The last day for the WIVB-TV (Channel 4) reporter-anchor is either Sunday or Monday, according to sources. As previously reported, she apparently is headed to a Minneapolis station, possibly KSTP, the ABC affiliate. Minneapolis-St. Paul is the No. 15 market.

Erika Hill: Local "American Idol" fans probably wonder what happened to Hill, the dental assistant from West Seneca who made it to Hollywood week after auditioning multiple times over the years for singing competition programs.

Unfortunately, I'm told she won't perform on the program. I'm told by a show representative that isn't unusual since so many contestants make it to Hollywood that not all can get their 15 minutes or 15 seconds of fame.

Roseanne: The ABC sitcom revival of "Roseanne" dipped locally and nationally in its second week. The politics-free third episode scored a 13.0 rating on Channel 7, which is about 15 percent lower than the season premiere a week earlier. That's in line with a 17 percent drop nationally.

However, that's still an impressive rating and the program won its time slot here over CBS' "NCIS" and NBC's "The Voice." I wouldn't be shocked if the ratings slipped again next week and the program ended its nine-episode run dropping to about a 10 rating.

Dan Telvock: The environmental reporter for the Investigative Post who infrequently appeared on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) is now an investigative producer at WIVB-TV (Channel 4). That's the job that at one time was held by Rose Ciotta.

Dave Debo: The veteran news anchor-reporter has left WBEN-AM to become the news director at WBFO-FM.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com