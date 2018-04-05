Nervy Bills fan invites players' wives – oh, and them, too – to bachelor party

If nothing else, credit Bills fan Andrew Osting with gumption. That's a trait that few Bills fans lack.

Osting, from Mount Washington, Ky., is apparently planning to come to a Bills game to tailgate for his bachelor party and created a T-shirt that notes he would like to have the wives of Bills players Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde attend.

So @J_poyer21 @Rachel__Bush we going to make this happen this fall or no? Bachelor Party is coming to Buffalo. Of course I gotta meet my guys Hyde and Poyer too. pic.twitter.com/yi91BvXXkI — Andrew Osting (@Aosting024) April 4, 2018

Poyer recently married Rachel Bush, an Instagram model with a massive social media following. Hyde is engaged to Amanda Kamiksisian, who also has a substantial social media following and has already shown her appreciation and kindness for the Bills fans she encounters.

Once the tweet got the attention of the Poyers, Osting made sure to clarify his intentions.

"No disrespect at all towards you all by the way. Just think it would be awesome to meet the two of you all while on my Bachelor Party and this shirt idea just came to me. Hope we can make it happen."

Time will tell.

Here is Osting in his own words on how this all came about:

"Just talking with the guys about what I wanted most with my trip to Buffalo. Of course a good time and a Bills win but mostly just wanted to try and meet Poyer and Hyde plus snag a picture with Rachel and just meet them all would be cool. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen but the shirt idea just came to us and so I guess we are going to go with it.

"I’ve always been a Bills fan since I was a kid. Not really exactly sure about how it came to be but I’ve stuck with them and will always be sticking with them. And now we get a chance to come up and show my buddies what being a Bills fan is all about.

"In no way did the shirt idea mean any disrespect or anything derogatory to the guys or Rachel and Amanda. Just huge fans of all of them and thought it would be cool to try and meet them while at the game. Not sure which game yet exactly. Got to wait for schedule and figure out the best way to secure tickets for everyone."