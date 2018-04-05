McKENNA, John R. "J.R."

April 1, 2018. Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Kunold) McKenna; loving father of Connor, Colton, and Chloe; dear brother of Michael (Kelly) McKenna, cherished son of Patricia Littlefield; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Family and friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com