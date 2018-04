MATHEWS, Nadine (Mabry)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 1, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM -12 noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.