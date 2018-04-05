Man charged in connection with dead dog hanging from tree

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a dead dog found hanging from a tree in Jamestown.

Robert S. Overton Jr. was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, Jamestown police said Thursday.

The dead dog was found Monday night hanging from a tree in a wooded area on Hallock Street in Jamestown. A passer-by saw the brown and white pit bull, which police believe had been hanging there for some time.

Jamestown police received tips connecting the dog to Overton, who was awaiting arraignment in Jamestown City Court, police said.

Police said they believe Overton hung the dog from the tree in late November or early December.

Police on Tuesday asked the public for information in order to locate the dog's owner or the alleged perpetrators.