Local Restaurant Week's spring session starts April 16

After hunkering down for the winter at your usual restaurants, isn't it time to try something new?

The spring 2018 edition of Local Restaurant Week begins Monday, April 16 and runs though Sunday, April 22.

More than 200 locally owned restaurants are participating, ranging from pizzerias to white-tablecloth fine-dining establishments, offering introductory specials priced at $20.18, $30.18 and $40.18.

Check out the list of restaurants and read about their offerings at localrestaurantweek.com.

New participants include D-Tour Martini Bar, Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, Major Tom's Drop Zone, Hamburg; The Oak Stave and Carmine's, East Amherst; Just Pizza and Wing Co., Clarence; Sweet Life, Tonawanda; Deep South Taco locations on Hertel Avenue and Transit Road, Depew; Domador, Elma; John's Pizza & Subs locations in Tonawanda, Getzville and Grand Island; and Black Iron Bystro, Blasdell.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.