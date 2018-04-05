Letter: Younger generation shows more wisdom than elders

Younger generation shows more wisdom than elders

I hope all Americans have come to the conclusion that the guns of mass destruction are right here in the United States, not only in the Middle East.

We have to listen to our next generation. They have more common sense than some of us. So wake up, people. Soon the younger generation will be able to vote in the presidential race. Are you going to join them? I know I will.

Carol Sundquist

Buffalo