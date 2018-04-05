Letter: CCS Oncology has saved lives of many Western New Yorkers

CCS Oncology has saved lives of many Western New Yorkers

I hope CCS Oncology is not the victim of a plot to destroy its presence in Western New York because it once held 30 percent of cancer treatments. Its financial problems began when Independent Health dropped it as a qualified provider. Why was it dropped? Now there are a series of reasons presented by Bank of America that seem plausible.

I have only one reason to believe it has been an asset in our community. Its care and services saved my sister-in-law’s life during her fight with colon cancer. I wonder how many more positive stories can be presented in defense of CCS so the community can see that there are more options for cancer treatment in our area besides Roswell Park. It would be unconscionable if patients were denied the best possible care because it all boiled down to money, funding issues and powerful health insurance behemoths.

Patricia Butler

Williamsville