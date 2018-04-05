Letter: Bishops who protected priests have committed a crime, too

Bishops who protected priests have committed a crime, too

A bank robber often had a getaway car waiting to drive him away from the crime scene, so he wouldn’t get caught by the police.

Catholic bishops served as getaway drivers for pedophile priests, getting them out of town to avoid arrest.

The priests are criminals – they sexually assaulted children and teenagers.

The bishops are criminals – they abetted crime. They enabled criminals to do their heinous acts and get away with it.

This is a corruption of power.

Joyce L. Wilson

Amherst