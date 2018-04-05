KOSLICKI, Daniel E.

KOSLICKI - Daniel E. April 2, 2018, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Siudak); loving father of Darwin (Cheryl), Don (Debbie), Dennis (fiancee Gina), Duane, Donna (Michael) Giezycki; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Norman Koslicki and late Dorothy Szafranski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services commencing Saturday at 8:45 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William Rd.) and at 9:30AM in St. Martha's Church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Daniel was a member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association at the Buffalo Naval Park and volunteered for the VA hospital. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com