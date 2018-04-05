HUESTIS, Barbara A.

HUESTIS - Barbara A. Of Alden, NY April 1, 2018. Beloved wife of Edmund Huestis, Jr.; dear mother of Linda (John) Bruso and Eric (JoAnna) Huestis; grandmother of Megan (Kyle) Donovan and Sean Bruso. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, April 7th at 10 AM. Barbara graduated from Buffalo State College and taught at Cleveland Hill Elementary School for 30 years until she retired. She was active at St. Luke's Church as a former Sunday school teacher and Superintendent. She was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Alden Lions Club. She was a volunteer for Families Touched by MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com