HENRY, Ruth P.

HENRY - Ruth P. Age 91, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2018. Survived by children Cindy, Timothy, Barbara, Bruce, and Emily; 11 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren; and brother William Plass. Raised in Pleasant Valley, NY. RN University of Rochester. Member St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Eden, NY, sang in choir, taught Sunday school, and active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Officer Hamburg HS PTA, 4H Leader, member Home Bureau and Farm Bureau. Visitation 2-4 and 7-9 PM, Saturday at Laing Funeral Home, 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Memorial service Sunday at 2 pm, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to LWML of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 N. Boston Rd., Eden, NY 14057 or Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Leave words of sympathy at www.LaingFuneralHome.com