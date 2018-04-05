HARRINGTON, Doreen F. (Stuber)

April 3, 2018; beloved wife of Walter Harrington; dearest mother of Michael (Linda), David (Sue Wisnowski) and the late James (Jeanette) Harrington; loving grandmother of Heather Wisher, Amy Braun, Fallon McKenna and Patrick Harrington; great-grandmother of Hayden, Maddox and Anthony; sister of the late Bernice Fortuna, late Rita and late Robert Stuber. Friends may call Friday, 2-7 PM, at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held Saturday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site, at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited.