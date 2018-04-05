Hamburg woman charged with aggravated DWI

A Hamburg woman is due in court next week to face an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge.

Shereen M. Fox, 46, was arrested March 25 after a traffic stop on Route 20A in the Wyoming County town of Sheldon, the State Police said.

A trooper pulled Fox over for having a headlight out and for impeding traffic. She failed field sobriety tests and was taken to be processed at the Warsaw barracks, police said.

Fox registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.20 percent, police said, more than double the legal limit. She was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital for evaluation.

In addition to aggravated DWI, she was also charged with DWI and ticketed for having an inadequate headlight, impeding traffic, violating terms of a restricted license and failing to keep right. She's due in Sheldon Town Court on Monday.