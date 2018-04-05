HAJNOS, Gary

HAJNOS - Gary Of Grand Island, NY, April 2, 2018 at age 61; beloved husband of Rosemary (Dean); loving father of Mark (Rachel), Kevin (Ashton) and Eric Hajnos; dear brother of Jacqueline (Douglas) Little and Ronald (Margie) Hajnos; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Saturday, 9 AM and Assumption Church at 9:30. Friends invited. Visitation Friday, 4-8 PM. Interment Whitehaven Cemetery, Grand Island, NY. Share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com