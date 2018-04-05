Gunmen rob Pine Avenue store

Two armed robbers stole cash from a cell phone store on Pine Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Two male assailants with guns entered the Boost Mobile store, 2502 Pine, just before 7:30 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register, according to the report.

A store employee told officers the robbers both pointed their weapons at him. He was unsure whether the robbers fled on foot or in a vehicle, but they headed west on Pine, according to the report.