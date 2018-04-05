GRUNZWEIG, Colleen M. (Hackrott)

Entered into rest April 3, 2018. Beloved wife of John J. Grunzweig; devoted mother of John Grunzweig Jr., Katelyn Grunzweig (Ryan Davis), and Nicole Grunzweig (William Cratsenberg); loving daughter of the late Eleanore (Chapin) Hackrott; dear sister of Linda (Richard) Swain, Ronald (Laurie) Kamman, and the late Betty (Gary) Pierce; loving niece of Helen (late Robert) Chapin; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, Delaware Ave. and Victoria Blvd., Kenmore on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com