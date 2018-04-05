GOLLWITZER, C. Peter

GOLLWITZER - C. Peter April 4, 2018, of Grand Island. Brother of Diane (Jerry) Doane, Mark B. (the late Brenda) Gollwitzer and Sally (David) Goris. Uncle of Melissa, Stephanie, Katie and Robert. Son of the late Charles R. and Leah Gollwitzer. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Church.