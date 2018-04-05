BuffaloNews.com
Ottawa Senators 4, Buffalo Sabres 2
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly beats Ottawa Senators center Colin White for the puck and scores a goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly beats Ottawa Senators center Colin White for the puck and scores a goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans celebrate after Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly beat Ottawa Senators center Colin White for the puck and scored a goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans celebrate after Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly scored a goal.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans celebrate after Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly scored a goal.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander skates to the puck.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt battles Ottawa Senators left wing Max McCormick for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander battles Ottawa Senators center Filip Chlapik for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart battles Ottawa Senators left wing Max McCormick for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel wins the faceoff over Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel checks Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel checks Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt skates in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Scott Wilson shoots the puck on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander skates in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt skates in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt battles Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt battles Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin for the puck.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel takes a shot past Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues takes a shot on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues takes a shot on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander takes a shot on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander takes a shot on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander takes a shot on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt skates with the puck.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander skates with the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel brings the puck up the ice.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot by Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues gets hammered by Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki after Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo scored a goal in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans celebrate after Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo scored a goal.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on a shot by Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
