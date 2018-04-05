BuffaloNews.com
Morton's The Steakhouse: Restaurant review
This is the 22-ounce prime bone-in ribeye steak.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Chilean sea bass is made with a miso paste glaze, with dashi broth and bok choy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There is a large chandelier in the middle of the dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The lit wine rack greets customers as they enter.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The bacon-wrapped sea scallops come with an apricot chutney.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the 24-ounce prime porterhouse steak.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There is a legend surrounding the reason that every Morton's restaurant has a little pig lamp at every table.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Heat lamps are over the open kitchen serving area.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The hashed brown potatoes are made with shredded Yukon gold potatoes. The server comes to the table with a choice of different toppings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their bar and lounge.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their bar and lounge.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their bar and lounge.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There is a large chandelier in the middle of the dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their private dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Thursday, April 5, 2018
Morton's The Steakhouse opened at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo last October.
