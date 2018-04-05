Flash flood watch in effect until 11 a.m. for northern Erie, Niagara counties

A flash flood watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for northern Erie and Niagara counties due to potential ice jams in the Niagara River, according to the National Weather Service.

With ice from Lake Erie pushed down the river due to Wednesday's winds, there's a chance for flooding along the upper river, the weather service said.

The winds today won't be as strong as what the region saw on Wednesday. Wind speeds are expected in the range of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Today's high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-30s. There's a chance of snow showers, and tonight's lows will dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday's peak gust in Erie County was 63 mph at 12:33 p.m. at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Winds reach 75 mph in Batavia at 12:50 p.m., according to the weather service.