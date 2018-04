EVANS, Roseann

EVANS - Roseann Went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2018. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 11 AM to 12 noon at Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 2628 Bailey Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, INC.