Eloyce Harvey, 91, active as hospital volunteer

April 27, 1926 – March 26, 2018

Eloyce “Ellie” Harvey, active as a volunteer at the former Women and Children’s Hospital, died March 26 in Erie County Medical Center. She was 91.

Born in Newark, N.Y., the former Eloyce Lacey was the oldest of five girls who were orphaned and raised separately. She lived with an aunt and uncle on a farm in Clyde and was a graduate of the University of Rochester Highland Hospital School of Nursing.

While working at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, she met her husband, Dr. Robert C. Harvey, an anesthesiologist who went on to become director of obstetrical anesthesia at Children’s Hospital. They were married in 1949.

A Kenmore resident for nearly 40 years, she was a leader in the women’s auxiliary at Children’s Hospital and in fundraising campaigns.

She and her husband retired to Venice, Fla., in 1989. Following his death in 2013, she returned to live in Lancaster.

A member of the Garrett Club and the Cherry Hill Club, she enjoyed tennis and golf and was an avid bridge player. She and her husband maintained a summer home in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas R. and Timothy R.; three grandsons and two step-grandsons.

Services will be private.