DERRY, Paul J.

DERRY - Paul J. March 31, 2018, at age 57, beloved husband of Karen (nee Wolodka) Derry; devoted father of Kevin (Brittany) and Kelly Derry; dear brother of Suzanne (Bernard) Lewandowski and Bruce (Nanette) Derry; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday from 10 AM-1 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. or SPCA Serving Erie County. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com