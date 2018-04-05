Daily Drive Podcast: Insider info on QB Josh Allen

In Thursday's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page talk with longtime Wyoming Cowboys football color analyst Kevin McKinney. He's seen every pass that Josh Allen has thrown in his college career, and knows exactly what was asked of the top quarterback prospect.

0:00 What has surprised you about the pre-draft buildup around Allen?

2:15 Allen's accuracy

4:00 Wyoming personnel losses effected Allen

5:15 What did Wyoming offense ask of Allen?

7:00 Allen arm strength

8:00 Wyoming coach Craig Bohl also coached Carson Wentz

11:30 Two-Minute Drill: Did McKinney change our minds about Allen?