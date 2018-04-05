COLE, Louise

March 31, 2018. Wife of the late Robert Cole; beloved mother of Alan Cole, Sharon (Mark) Gordon and Timothy (Susan) Cole; grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 16; predeceased by 3 sisters and 1 brother. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 7th at 11AM from Randall Baptist Church, 6301 Main St., Williamsville. Louise served for many years as a volunteer for the Brothers of Mercy facility. Online condolences may be offered at www.danzlerdenglerrobertsfuneralhome