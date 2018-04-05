CABARGA, Edna M. (Bystranowski)

Of Lackawanna, NY, April 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Emil Cabarga; loving mother of Emil Jr. (Janet) and Robert (Maryann) Cabarga; cherished grandmother of John, Sarah, and Susan; dearest sister of the late Stella (late Anthony) Balas and late John Bystranowski; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at church). Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Cabarga was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Matthew Glab Post #1477, OLSH Altar and Rosary Society, and Victoria Square Senior Citizens. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com