BROWN - Judith "Judy" (nee Pempsell)

Of Lancaster, NY, April 3, 2018. Beloved wife of 55 years to George; loving mother of Colleen (Michael) Schaefer, Kelly (Ernie) Flannery, Kathleen (Jeff) Murphy, Jill, and George (Melissa) Brown; grandmother of Jamie, Nicky, Danny, Megan Flannery, Clint, Tim, Michael Schaefer, Jacob, Fiona Murphy, Trey, Quinn, Bridget, and Brody Brown. Also survived by many brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Thursday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster on Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Judy was born and raised in Buffalo and came to Lancaster in her Junior year of high school. She attended St. Mary's for one year and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1960. Judy started work in 1960 as a clerk typist for the Erie County Department of Social Services, Erie County Highway Department, and finished her career in the Lancaster School System in 2003. Judy was a former member of the Lancaster Garden Club. She ran for the Lancaster Town Council in 1984.