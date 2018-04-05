Books in Brief: Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi; Hazel and Twig: The Birthday Fortune by Brenna Burns Yu

CHILDREN’S

Aru Shah and the End of Time, Book One in the Pandava quartet by Roshani Chokshi; Rick Riordan Presents/Disney-Hyperion Imprint, 368 pages ($16.99). Ages 8 to 12.

A death-defying quest to save the world featuring a 12-year-old girl wearing Spider-Man pajamas is the marvelous first outing for "Percy Jackson" creator Rick Riordan's new imprint dedicated to creating great storytelling for middle-grade readers based on mythologies of the world.

Aru Shah, only child of the curator of the Museum of Ancient Indian Art and Culture in Atlanta, is attempting to impress some nasty classmates by lighting a cursed ancient lamp when she accidentally frees an ancient demon that freezes in place her classmates and her mother. The Sleeper will awaken the God of Destruction and bring about the end of time unless Aru and her "soul sibling," Mini, can figure out a way to stop him.

Chokshi does a masterful job weaving unfamiliar stories and characters from Indian mythology into a suspenseful, often humorous journey of preadolescent angst and self-discovery, peppering the narrative with familiar movie and book and other references that will resonate with middle-grade readers. Aru makes an interesting heroine: She has been caught more than once stretching the truth to fit in at school, harbors a good deal of resentment toward her frequently absent single mother and seems an unlikely prospect as a reincarnated Pandava. The Pandavas were sons of gods, who held great powers and could wield fantastic weapons, but "until now, the Pandavas have always appeared as fully grown people, not squished bundles of hormones and incompetence,” observes Boo, a pigeon who guides Aru on her quest. With her evocative, colorful descriptions, Chokshi paints a detailed Otherworld reality, the Court of the Sky (the Council meets "on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and during full moons and new moons, and also for the season premiere and finale of 'Game of Thrones"), a Palace of Mirrors, the Kingdom of Death. A museum elephant is a gateway to another reality. A trip to Costco in modern-day Atlanta morphs into a magical Night Bazaar with “a combination of shelves, displays, small shops and tents. One shop sold strange bolts of silk whose patterns looked like spun moonbeams and ribbons of rushing water. Next to it was an Apple store.” Aru must use her imagination and Mini her knowledge of languages and science as they puzzle their way together through a treacherous series of trials to triumph over the demon. The result is a heady and hilarious celebration of girl power. Readers will eagerly await the next installment of the Pandava quartet.

PICTURE BOOK

Hazel and Twig: The Birthday Fortune by Brenna Burns Yu; Candlewick Press, $15.99.

A debut author-illustrator offers a perfectly charming tale of an older sister preparing for little sister Twig’s first birthday and her doljabi, a Korean tradition in which a baby’s choice from among a collection of objects is believed to indicate clues to her future. The delicate watercolors depict a whimsical world in miniature, of a mouse family making careful birthday preparations. “Halmoni arrived with clover kimchi, rainbow rice cakes and a kiss for each granddaughter.” “The night before the party, Appa gathered fireflies for the lanterns.” On the menu was dandelion kimchi and fiddlehead soup. And the doljbai choices facing little Twig? seeds for peace and plenty, a book for a scholar, a hammer for a builder, a brush for an artist, a stethoscope for a doctor. But of course Twig's choice is a lovely surprise.