[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills' biggest defensive hole

There has, understandably, been a lot of talk in Buffalo about the quarterback position during the lead-up to this month’s NFL Draft. But on the other side of the football, the Bills’ biggest hole is at another high-profile position: middle linebacker.

“And the way the free-agent market is shaping up,” writes Nick Veronica for [BN] Blitz, “it seems the best way to fill it will be through the draft.”

Last year’s starter, Preston Brown, is gone after signing with the Bengals. He tied for the league lead with 144 tackles last year and was on the field for 99 percent of defensive snaps. Only sixth-round pick Tanner Vallejo remains on Buffalo’s depth chart.

Bills sign defensive end: Buffalo reached a deal with former Miami Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede on Wednesday, signing him to a one-year contract. Fede (pronounced “fuh-DAY”), 26, was picked in the seventh round in 2014 and has one career sack.

More on Fede: The five things to know about Fede include the facts that he was the first-ever player to be drafted from Poughkeepsie-based Marist and that he appeared in all 16 games in 2017.

Matthews’ tour marches on: Bills free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews reportedly met with the Tennessee Titans after previously visiting the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. He is said to have an offer from Arizona.

Jim Kelly update: The Hall of Fame quarterback was seen standing and hugging his wife, Jill Kelly, on his sixth night in the intensive care unit in a photo she posted on Instagram late Tuesday night. Jim Kelly has been recovering from jaw reconstructive surgery brought on by the return of oral cancer.

Listen: In the BNblitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page talked about the notion that the Bills should draft a quarterback based on how he would perform in Western New York’s cold weather, an argument that some might call “nonsensical.”

