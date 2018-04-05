Better Birth Conference looks to deliver more meaning to pregnancy, parenthood

When you're a doula, getting text messages with intimate questions from expectant or new moms comes with the territory.

"A photo of poopy diapers with a new mom asking, 'Is this normal?," Tara Withey said.

"We're approachable," Elizabeth Carey added. "One mom was having very bad sciatica and I said, 'You really should see a prenatal chiropractor; this is who I recommend.' We can point them to an expert, so it's not just having access to us but all these fantastic, supportive people."

Withey and Carey – who have seven and five children, respectively – are among five experienced mothers who make up the WNY Doulas. Each has been trained to guide expectant couples through labor, delivery and, if requested, the early months of parenthood.

The group will host its fourth annual Better Birth Conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 in Banchetti by Rizzo's banquet center in Amherst. Acupuncturists, chiropractors, yoga instructors and physical therapists who focus part of their practices on parenthood will be among those on hand, along with birthing, breastfeeding and postpartum experts.

Tickets cost $40 and include lunch, product samples and a resource guide for related services across the region. Register at wnydoulas.com.

Q: Why start your own gathering?

Withey: We would go to a vendor show or a baby expo and people would walk past our table and either didn't know what a doula was or had heard about doulas but misunderstood our role. We'd hear, "I'm planning to have an epidural, so I don't need a doula." We would say, "No, doulas don't just go to births that are drug-free." We're here to support women. We thought, "How do we get women to sit and really listen and learn about what doulas do and how we can assist them through their births?"

Our first brainstorming session was that to do that, you have to feed them

Carey: And give them prizes, like a shower in a way.

Withey: We started out calling it the Better Birth Baby Shower. People got confused and thought they had to be pregnant to come. It's about knowing what your options are. Even if you have no children and you're planning to have children, or you've had children and maybe you didn't have such a great experience, and are hoping for better options in the future, that's what this event is about. Come and learn about all of these resources. Dads and dads-to-be, and grandparents also are welcome.

What I love about this event is that none of our exhibitors or vendors is selling you anything like Mary Kay or Tupperware. It's all service-based and focused on childbirth and parenting.

Q: What will it be like?

Withey: "It's educational but it's a celebration at the same time. You spend the day, we give you all these tools and you can use whichever ones you need.

Carey: We have more than 30 door prizes. Those who attend will get a swag bag loaded with products we really like. Then they go in and meet the exhibitors.

Withey: At 11 a.m., I will talk about doulas and their role in pregnancy, birth and postpartum. And it won't be just about doulas. It will be about having a good experience. Doulas are a part of that, but so are midwives and chiropractors, and so are prenatal massage therapists and Sarah Capodagli, a physical therapist who can help with pelvic floor therapy after childbirth. Letting them know about all these services and where to find them is part of that.

After lunch, we'll do demos. Grandmas can run out the door if they need to but the idea is we're going to now get intimate with these exhibitors. You talked to them behind the table and learned about their services. Now we're going to learn about practical, applicable things you can be doing either now, during labor or the early postpartum period that are going to be helpful to you such as how to work a breast pump. Catholic Health will do a safe sleep demonstration. We'll talk about comfort measures. There will be a birth planning station. We have a labor tub to try out.

Carey: We have a birth pool that's being given away. Part of our ticket sales will benefit the Priscilla Project, a refugee ministry for women, usually pregnant refugees. Those who attend will not have to buy raffle tickets. That's included. Part of their ticket price will be a donation.

Withey: They have doulas, too and we're going to help their program evolve.

Q: What is a birth pool/labor tub?

Withey: In the hospitals locally, you can't give birth in the tub but you can use it as a comfort measure. We call water Mother Nature's epidural because it's a natural way to provide pain relief. I've shown up at the hospital to women crying for an epidural and then I get them into the shower and after the warm water starts running down their back, they relax. All of a sudden, they're 10 centimeters dilated and it's time to push.

Q: Tell me about the dancing classes. 10 a.m. on Saturday at your home base, The Fountain wellness center (8469 Sheridan Drive, Clarence).

Carey: That is a class based on the idea the certain moves help get the baby in a better position. We do traditional dancing in a circle. We do belly dancing, pay attention to breathing. We do stretching and I give them positive messages about birth. It's fun and people tell me they feel really more relaxed and empowered.

