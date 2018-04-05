Beck headlines 2018 Rockin' at the Knox

After a solid reboot of Rockin' at the Knox in 2017, the Albright-Knox has stepped things up for 2018, with the announcement that Beck will headline the July 16 event on the grounds of the art museum.

This year's show marks the first time Beck has played the region as a headliner in nearly two decades. He performed a much buzzed-about opening set for U2's "Joshua Tree" redux spectacle at New Era Field during the summer of 2017. Previous to that, he had not performed in the region since 1998.

Tickets, priced $60, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12 for Albright-Knox members, through this link; general admission tickets for the public then go on sale at 10 a.m. April 14, through Ticketfly.com.

