More than 11,000 still without power in Erie, Niagara counties

More than 11,000 power customers in Erie and Niagara counties remained without electricity early Thursday afternoon, a day after strong winds toppled trees and power lines across the region.

Power was getting restored in some spots so far on Thursday. Around 6 a.m., there were nearly 16,000 customers without power in the two counties.

More than 10,000 New York State Electric & Gas customers in Erie County were without electricity around noon, the utility reported. Communities with the larges number of outages were Boston, Aurora, Orchard Park and Sardinia; each had more than 1,000 customers without power.

National Grid reported more than 300 customers without power in Erie County.

About 1,000 customers in Niagara County were dealing with outages, according to NYSEG and National Grid. The biggest outages were in Royalton, Hartland and Middleport, according to National Grid.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to more than 350 weather-related calls on Wednesday.