Actors will attend gala for Global Concepts school

Three nationally known actors will appear at an April 14 gala to benefit the Global Concepts Charter School in Lackawanna.

The school, dedicated to arts, music and entertainment, will honor actors Stephen McKinley Henderson and Stephen David at the event, which will also feature musical and theatrical entertainment provided by students. Lackawanna-born actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson, for whom the school's fine arts learning center is named, will also appear at the gala, which begins at 5 p.m. at the WNED television studios, 140 Lower Terrace in downtown Buffalo.

"The event will celebrate the arts, the accomplishments of our students, and integrating the arts into the urban education experience," said Tracy McGee, the school's chief executive officer.

Henderson, who teaches at the University at Buffalo's Department of Dance and Theatre, had a major role in the film "Fences," appearing with Denzel Washington. He also appeared in the Steven Spielberg film "Lincoln," and other films and stage plays. David, who won an Emmy award for his voiceover work, has appeared in many television shows, in addition to the films "Platoon," "Armageddon," "Clockers" and "There's Something About Mary."

The school will also honor local artist Aileen Gonzalez-Marti and Chris Kelly, a local actor and director.

Tickets cost $65 and can be obtained from Charles Clark at cclark@globalccs.org or 939-2554, extension 8906.