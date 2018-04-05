Time-lapse video captures cyclone's fury on Lake Ontario

The gigantic wind storm that raked Western New York and southern Ontario on Wednesday brought a hurricane-force gust to Batavia and the first gust over 60 mph to Buffalo in more than a year. In Rochester, a 66 mph wind gust was clocked, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts above 49 mph were recorded at Rochester for 10 straight hours Wednesday, setting the stage for this unique video taken at Sodus Bay by Rochester-area photographer John Kucko:

Often referred to as "storm systems" or "low-pressure systems," mid-latitude cyclones like the one behind Wednesday's storm cause some of the fiercest weather across the Great Lakes. The low pressure center of the cyclone cut across the Niagara Frontier on Wednesday, helping to generate the strong wind field in its wake.