April 2, 2018, at age 73. Beloved husband of Sally (nee Knoer) Yageric; devoted father of Mike (Wendy), Jr., Jeffrey Yageric, Cindy (Herb, Jr.) Smith and Julie Yageric; much loved grandfather of ten grandchildren. Mike retired as owner of Sheridan Janitorial Corp, was an avid golfer, former coach, manager and President of Matthewson McCarthy Babe Ruth Baseball where he was named a lifetime league director emeritus. He also served as a district commissioner for Babe Ruth Baseball. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com