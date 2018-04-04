Wheatfield burglary suspect sought

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Wheatfield burglary suspect.

The burglary happened at about 2 a.m. Feb. 27 at an unspecified address on River Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office released an image of a man they described as a person of interest. The man may be between the ages of 30 and 40. He was wearing a New York Yankees cap in the picture.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who may have information to call Investigator Brian Bloom at 716-438-3393 or 716-438-3336.