URBINO, Patrick M.

URBINO - Patrick M. April 3, 2018. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose (DeFilippo) Urbino; dearest father of Samantha Churley; brother of Anthony Urbino; grandfather of Olive and Evelyn; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday and Saturday 4-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 8 PM.