The Mentholatum offers loft living at its best

One of the best aspects about living in Buffalo is seeing historic buildings being re-purposed into living spaces, as is the case of the former Mentholatum building on Niagara Street, recently developed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.

Visible from both Niagara Street or as you are whizzing by on the I-190, The Mentholatum officially opened to tenants in January 2018, with several of the 49 units already occupied.

We cannot say enough about how absolutely wonderful it is to see a building constructed in 1919 by architect George Townsend being used for loft apartments. What’s striking is the fact that the building is a prime example of a “daylight factory” that for today’s tenants translates into soaring windows that let in plenty of light. The windows were specifically manufactured to match Townsend’s original design. Soaring ceilings give each unit a bright, airy feel.

Residents and guests enter into a stunning common lobby area that features some of the building’s original wood architectural features but also chic furniture and modern artwork on the walls.

It is the perfect melding of historic and contemporary. Wide halls lead to units which are modern yet maintain a great retro feel.

For instance, you’ll see beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen and the baths, but also the use of classic subway tile.

Floors are wide planked hardwood throughout, giving units warmth. Throughout the units, architectural features remain, like exposed brick, columns and in some cases, original finishes. Modern kitchens feature a waterfall quartz island with seating, beautiful cupboards and modern appliances.

One bedroom units include one bath with a tub/shower arrangement, while two bedroom units include a master bath with a large walk-in shower.

Some units feature fireplaces as well as private balconies. All lofts include handy in-unit laundry rooms.

The Mentholatum units provide plenty of storage space too, like walk-in closets, pantries, large kitchen cupboards and large vanities in the baths. The building has an interior bicycle storage room and additional basement storage.

Parking is outdoor surface. Indoor parking is available for an additional fee.

All units are pet friendly. In fact, there is a dog wash station so your best friend can get nice and clean before returning home.

In addition to the regular loft apartments, there are two historic units in the 80,000 square foot building. One, the former Mentholatum company conference room is currently occupied, while the second, an original executive office, is available. Each unit maintains some original elements.

The intricate window woodwork, and built in bookcases of the unoccupied unit are reminders of a time gone by.

The Mentholatum is located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of the Niagara Street corridor. It’s in close proximity to businesses like the longtime Rich Products and Santasiero’s Restaurant, as well as newcomers, like Resurgence Brewing Company. And thanks to an initiative by the City of Buffalo, the improvements to that stretch of Niagara Street are continuing, including more pedestrian use.

The Mentholatum is also doing its part for the growth by offering retail/commercial space with Niagara Street frontage. A little more than 4,000 square feet is available as either single use or it can be divided for a business.

The Mentholatum is close to downtown Buffalo as well as Grand Island and Niagara Falls, but yet has its own vibe too.

To request a showing of an apartment or for business interested in commercial space, call (716) 261-2689.

Visit thementholatum.com for more information.

(Photos Jim Lesinski.)