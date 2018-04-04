SZKUTAK, Robert L.

SZKUTAK - Robert L. Of Derby entered into rest March 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Gail T. (nee Gruszecki) Szkutak; devoted father of Laura (Michael) Irizarry, Robert (Grace) Szkutak II, and Cynthia Szkutak; cherished grandfather of Dominic and Brianna; loving son of Esther (nee Stelmach) and the late Raymond Szkutak; dear brother of Esther (late Chester) Kowal, Jeanette (John) Morrisey, Raymond (Paula) Szkutak, and Suzanne (Robert) Moscati; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Szkutak served in the US Air Force. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com