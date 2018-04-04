Stefanko, David

Stefanko - David Age 60, of Lockport, NY, passed away on March 28, 2018 at his winter residence in Davenport, FL. Dave is remembered as an avid outdoorsman. He is predeceased by his son, Jason Stefanko and brother, Robert Stefanko. Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Dziomba Stefanko; parents, Richard, Sr. and Esther Stefanko; son, David Stefanko and his girlfriend, Jessica and his children, Cody and Jackson; son, Brian Stefanko and his wife Dana and daughter, Alice; son, Adam Stefanko and his fiance;e, Kassie and daughter, Emma; brother, Richard "Ace" Stefanko and sister, Rosemary Kurtzworth and her son, Matthew. A local service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online via http://www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.