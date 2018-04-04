State to fund replacement of 300 lead water lines in Niagara Falls

As many as 300 lead water lines in Niagara Falls will be replaced over the next two years, with $570,000 in state funding announced Wednesday.

Starting with its current list of leaking pipes, Niagara Falls Water Board crews will excavate and repair each pipe, then cut out the lead and replace it with copper. The city Engineering Department will inspect and track all replacements.

"Thanks to unprecedented support from Gov. (Andrew M.) Cuomo and our partners in state government, we can continue the necessary task of modernizing our aging infrastructure through the elimination of lead pipe water lines," Mayor Paul A. Dyster said.

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate lead pipes from our system," Water Board Executive Director Rolfe Porter said.

The state budget also included a promised $20 million for upgrades at the city wastewater treatment plant.