State of Lake Erie meeting on April 12

New York Sea Grant’s Helen Domske is excited about this year’s State of Lake Erie meeting set for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Featured presentations this year will include Tom MacDougall, a representative from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, giving an update on Lake Erie Management from a Canadian perspective. Dr. Jesse Lepak with NY Sea Grant will give a talk on yellow perch, catch-and-release and barotrauma.

Dr. Jason Robinson and Jim Markham, Department of Environmental Conservation aquatic biologists with the Lake Erie Unit, will be giving their updated fisheries data on the warm and cold water fish communities, respectively. After a record year for walleye catch rates last year, 2018 is setting itself up to be even better.

The free public meeting is also held in cooperation with Assemblyman Sean M. Ryan and the Southtowns fishing club. For more information contact Domske at 645-3610.