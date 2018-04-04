SOLLEY, Mildred (Hurd)

April 2, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Theodore L. Solley. Dear mother of Terri Lyn (Michael) Baugher, Bobbi Jo (Mark) Halford, Lisa (Daniel) Lewek and Ann Marie (late Eric) Sherry. Loving grandmother of Adam, Seth, Luke, Paul, Heidi, Joel, Allison and Peter. Great-grandmother of Anna Claire, John Henry, Hudson, Eady and Jane. Also survived by 4 sisters, 4 brothers and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 1 sister and 1 brother. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Funeral Services will be held in La Jose, PA on Saturday. Share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com