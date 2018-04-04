SMITHERMAN, Pauline (Rivera)

March 31, 2018. Devoted mother of Charlie; dearest daughter of Jesus and the late Frances (nee Scire) Rivera; dear sister of Roxanne Rivera; also survived by many step-siblings and their families; devoted aunt of Hannah and David Sikorski. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Funeral Service to be held privately. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com