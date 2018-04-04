SKOTNICKI, Dolores (Hudack)

April 3, 2018; beloved wife of the late Donald F. Skotnicki; dear mother of Donald F., Jr. (Cindy) and Suzanne (David) Wolff; grandmother of Donald III & Paul Skotnicki and David & Alyssa Wolff. Family and friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at ST. JOHN'S FUNERAL HOME, INC., 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 824-1631 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home) and attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined.