Schumer's hoop dreams on display in Tonawanda

Perhaps U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer had Monday night's NCAA men's basketball national championship on his mind Tuesday morning during a visit to the Town of Tonawanda.

While introducing Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger, the Democratic senator from New York took note of their height difference.

"He's taller than me," said Schumer.

"Don't hold that against me," replied the 6-foot-6-inch Emminger, who played basketball at Cardinal O'Hara High School in the mid-1970s.

Schumer then recounted that he played forward on the basketball team at Brooklyn's James Madison High School during the late 1960s.

From the sound of it, they were no Villanova Wildcats, which won Monday's championship.

"Our team's motto was, 'We may be small, but we're slow,' " he said.