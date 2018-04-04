Sabres reward Kevin Porter for leadership with Amerks

Kevin Porter's job was to lead the Rochester Americans into the playoffs and, in the process, teach the prospects how to be professionals.

With that accomplished, Porter is getting an NHL paycheck and a trip to Florida.

The Sabres have recalled the Amerks' captain for the final three games of the season. He won't play in Wednesday's home finale but might be in the lineup Friday in Tampa Bay or Saturday in Florida.

"It's just a reward for the work he's done down in Rochester," Sabres coach Phil Housley said in KeyBank Center. "He's been a terrific leader for them. He's molded those young guys down there, and it's just a reward for him."

Porter has 16 goals and 40 points in 64 games for the Amerks. He rejoined the organization on a two-year deal last summer after playing for Buffalo and Rochester from 2012 to 2014. The 32-year-old knew General Manager Jason Botterill and Amerks coach Chris Taylor after playing for them in Pittsburgh's organization the previous two years.

"I knew they'd be trying to win here and Rochester, so that was something I wanted to be a part of," Porter said. "They thought I could help, so I think it's been a good fit.

"It's obviously always good to be back. I'm excited to be up here and hopefully get in a game."