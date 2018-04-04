Reporters' Notebook: April 4, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author of unauthorized biographies Kitty Kelley, born Catherine Kelley on this date in 1942, “Presidents often disappoint, but first ladies rarely do.”

. . .

TECH SAVVY – Only five participants will be accepted for the ten-week Beginner’s Computer Class which starts at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Instructor Gabriel Miller of Kenmore Computers promises to turn novices into confident users. To sign up, call 332-4375.

. . .

OPEN DOOR – All veterans are welcome as Disabled American Veterans Roll of Honor Chapter 120 holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday downstairs in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Those who need to use an elevator will find one at the rear of the building. For more info, call 909-1713.

. . .

PEACEMAKERS – Students are invited to contribute to a discussion on how to end gun violence at a Town Hall for Our Lives from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul’s Cathedral, 139 Pearl St. The session, hosted by Students for Action, is non-partisan.

. . .

WORKING IT OUT – Thursday is the deadline to register for Family and Divorce Mediation Training on April 12 to 14 and April 20 and 21 in Homewood Suites, 575 Fishers Station Drive, Victor. The training, geared to those with a counseling or law practice or who want a new professional direction, is the first step toward becoming certified by the Association for Conflict Resolution.

Instructors are Bobbie L. Dillon, a conflict management specialist, and mediator B. J. Mann, author of “A Better, Not Bitter Divorce: The Fair and Affordable Way to End Your Marriage.” For more info, call Dillon at 585-748-8682 or email Bobbie@BobbieDillon.com, or call Mann at 585-234-8740 or email BJMann1@frontiernet.net.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – The Great Lakes Baptist Association Women Ministry will hold its 19th annual Walterine Stribling Women’s Conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St. Theme is “How I Got Over.”

Registration is $35 advance, $40 on Saturday, and includes breakfast, lunch, a seminar, all materials and a choice of two of eight specialty workshops. For info, call 875-3524 or 832-3832.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kirsten Volpe, Jack Myers, Nancy Acara, Bill Lukasiak, Audrey Cannizzaro, David Rivera, Elaine Panty, Christopher T. Greene, Kevin Gardner, Matthew Bassett, Nicole Savage, Lou Reinig, Annie Stachowiak, Shirley Szczepanek, Julie Rapp, Jennifer Davoli, Lauren Tone, Marissa Davoli, Michele Gwizdowski, Rev. Jeff Nowak, Rose Bettinger, Ron Hottum, Sue Schwartz, Bob Ulrich, Peter Smith, Heather McEwan, Pat Brodnicki, Sister Sharon Marie Dombrowski, Jason Nietopski and Paul Schwarztrauber.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.