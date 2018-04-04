Punches thrown in Niagara Falls gas station hit-and-run

A 19-year-old Youngstown woman was punched in the face at a Niagara Falls gas station Tuesday afternoon by a woman who was in a vehicle that struck hers and then left the scene, according to a city police report.

The victim told police her vehicle was hit at about 4 p.m. at the Sunoco at 925 Pine Ave. The victim said she got into an argument with a passenger of the other vehicle who began hitting her, according to the police report.

The victim reported her prescription eyeglasses were damaged. The other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.